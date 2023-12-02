Nana Ama Dokua wins NPP Okaikoi North parliamentary primary 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu



Accra, Dec. 02, GNA – Mrs Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, wins New Patriotic Party (NPP) Okaikoi North Primary.



She polled 341 votes out of the 828 total valid votes cast at the Sunnyside International School Polling Centre in the Constituency.



This was followed by Alberta Afia Asomaniwa Akoto with 228 votes, Fuseini Issah with 114 votes, Stephen Kofi Nyarko Adipa with 105 votes, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie with 27 votes and Prince Owusu Mensah, six votes.



Mrs Asiamah Agyei expressed appreciation to the delegates and called for unity.



“This is a traditional seat of the NPP which was lost, so I urge all of us to unite and rally behind the Party to win back the Okaikoi North parliamentary seat for NPP,” she added.



In all, 846 delegates were expected to vote at the Centre. Voting started at 0720 hours and ended at exactly 1400 hours.

GNA

