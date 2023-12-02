Jefferson Sackey wins Ablekuma Central NPP primary 

Agnes Ansah



Accra, Dec.2, GNA- Mr Jefferson Sackey, a Presidential Staffer, has won the Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary.



He polled 539 votes to beat three other contenders – Messrs Collins Amoah, Larry Anyetei Adjei and Ebenezer Nartey.



Mr Nartey, a former Member of Parliament, came third. He polled 441 votes.



Mr Amoah polled 493 votes while Mr Adjei polled 11 votes.



The total number of delegates expected to vote was 1,571. The total vote cast was 1492, with a total of valid votes, 1484 and rejected ballots, eight.



Mr Sackey admitted that the contest was a tough one especially because it included a former Member of Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Nartey.



He thanked the delegates and said he would not renege on his promises and the social contract that he had with them.



He also thanked the President and the Vice President for encouraging him when he shared his vision with them.



The Ablekuma Central seat is currently being occupied by the National Democratic Congress’s Dan Abdul-Latif.

He took the seat from the NPP’s Ebenezer Nartey in the 2020 elections.

GNA

