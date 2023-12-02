NPP Primary: Akan Constituency elects Rashid Bawa as parliamentary candidate  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Dec 2, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region have elected Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 polls.

He garnered 492 votes as against 103 by Tassah Abubakar Safiwu and 17 votes by Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, to win the primary.

The total valid votes cast was 613 with one rejected ballot.

Alhaji Bawa, also a former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008, was the Akan NPP candidate in the 2020 election.

He pulled 13,300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent in that poll as against 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent by Mr Yao Gomado, the National Democratic Congress candidate, who turned out victorious.

Saturday’s election was supervised by the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission, led by Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, while the Ghana Police Service, led by Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frimpong, ensured security.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

