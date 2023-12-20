My hard work secured me the seat-Assemblyman elect

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, Dec. 20, GNA – Mr. Felix Fuachie-Sobreh, the incumbent Assemblyman of Dzata-gon Electoral Area in Tema Central, has attributed the electoral victory to hard work and dedication for the development of the electoral area.

He polled 571 votes to beat Mr. Daniel Tsevi Adablah, who had 122 votes to retain his position in the electoral area. 693 delegates from four polling stations voted in the election, supervised by the Electoral Commission, and guarded by security personnel to ensure a safe and fair election.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional office, incumbent Mr Sobreh thanked all the delegates for the confidence they had in him to retain him as the assembly man and promised to work hard to defend their votes.

He added that during his first term in office, he ensured the construction of sewage chambers and the replacement of damaged pipelines to ensure good sanitation in the electoral area.

Also, regarding security, he made sure there’s visibility during night hours by installing streetlights in their electoral areas.

Mr. Sobre added that there are a lot of projects you will be embarking on in the electoral area, like obtaining a canteen for Community Eleven Basic School.

He, therefore, called on the newly elected unit committee members, Madam Mary Boyan. Mr. George Acquah, Mr. Samuel Dadzie, Mr. Andrews Azas, Mr. James Boadu, and the entire community to rally for more developmental projects in the community.

He added that he would organise a concert for youth in the electoral area to keep them busy and under check during this festive season, and he pleaded with the Ghana Police Service to support him to protect his people from all sorts of social deviance.

Mr. Sobreh advised the youth and the public to do things in moderation to be extra careful with the activities they involved in this season.

“The youth must always be mindful of the dangers ahead when you are doing stuff that is not healthy; be watchful of the drinks you take in and the kind of friends you go out with.”

