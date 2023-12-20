NPP Electoral Area Coordinators in Tano North declare unflinching support for Dr Prempeh

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), Dec. 20, GNA – The 25 Electoral Area Coordinators in the Tano North Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region has picked nomination forms to pave way for Dr Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to contest the party’s primaries in the constituency.

Mr Adu Kofi Owusu, the Chairman of the Electoral Area Coordinators, led the other coordinators to pick the form, and assured of their unflinching support in ensuring that Dr Prempeh, also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources did not only win the primaries, but so retain the parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Mr Owusu said the MP had worked hard to rebrand and make the NPP popular in the constituency hence the need to support her to maintain the parliamentary seat.

He said it would be politically suicidal for the NPP in the Election 2024, if the party failed to retain the MP in the primaries, and called on rhe delegates to bury their differences and interest, come together and rally behind and vote for the MP in the primaries in the supreme interest of the party.

Mrs Angelina Agyemang, the Electoral Area Coordinator, Yamfo Zone, also highlighted the need to maintain the MP, saying Dr Prempeh had created job opportunities by ensuring many of the unemployed youth were engaged into security services and other formal and informal sector employment.

Receiving the forms, Dr Prempeh expressed appreciation to the Coordinators for their support and assured to work in union with the rank and file of the party for her to retain the parliamentary seat and widen the Presidential votes in the Election 2024.

“This could be possible if you sincerely support my bid and contribute your quota for me to win the party’s parliamentary primaries,” the MP stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

