E-Justice Programme, a tool to address emerging technologies in judicial system – Nominee

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec 20, GNA – Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, a Justice of the Appeals Court, Wednesday said, the E-Justice programme is one of the tools in place to address concerns related to emerging technologies in the Judicial system.

That, he explained was among the Judiciary’s preparedness to tackle challenges associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Justice Kwofie said before Parliament’s Appointments Committee during his vetting.

The committee cited the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where the results of some candidates were withheld because of an alleged use of AI-generated answers.

Also, some legal professionals have faced accusations of leveraging AI in ways that negatively impact cases.

However, Justice Kwofie told the Committee that the Judiciary was well-equipped to handle such issues.

“Mr Chairman, what we are doing to try to catch up is to deal with the issue via the issue of E-Justice, and computerisation. Those are the areas. But concerning other areas, such as when the law changes, the judiciary will move in tandem with the movement of the law.

“We will not be at a standstill because we are also part of society,” he said,”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated three persons for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court in November.

The nominees included Mr Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, a Justice of the Appeals Court; Mr Justice Yaw Asare Darko, a Justice of the Appeals Court and Mr Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, also a Justice of the Appeals Court.

The nominations were made by the President in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, subject to the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State.

After the vetting, the Committee, which is chaired by Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Second Deputy Speaker and the New Patriotic Party MP of Bekwai is expected to submit a report to the plenary for consideration.

