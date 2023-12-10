‘Let’s work together for parliamentary victory in Keta’ 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Dec. 10, GNA- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Keta in the Volta Region, Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, has called on members to unite for victory in 2024.

He said unity would help the party to gain more votes in next year’s elections.

Mr Lekettey, interacting with the Ghana News Agency during a thank you tour in the constituency, urged all party faithful and sympathisers to rally behind him to unseat Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He gave thanks to God for His mercies, and commended the delegates, other aspirants, hiscampaign team, and patriots of the party for the trust reposed in him and their support during the primary.

“Elections are won on the ground of competence, not on emotional biases and that is what the delegates have demonstrated,” he said.

Mr Lekettey explained that the delegates chose him based on his competence and pledged to work with all for the growth of the constituency.

“I am humbled and ever ready to work with everybody for victory in 2024,” he said.

Mr Lekettey was elected the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Keta in the just-ended primary.

He beat other aspirants including Mr Selassie Godwin Teyie, and Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management OrganisationDirector at Keta.

Mr Lekettey would contest against Mr DzudzorliGakpe of the NDC.

GNA

