Let’s endeavour to cross the road through designated crossing points – NRSA

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Dec. 7, GNA – Madam Abigail Atinpoka, the Bono Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority, has advised pedestrians and road users in the region to crossroads through designated crossing points to control pedestrian knockdowns.

As the Christmas festivities set in, she reminded pedestrians that roads would be busy, hence the need for pedestrians to avoid jaywalking in cities and urban areas, and endeavour to observe road traffic regulations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Atinpoka expressed worry about cases of pedestrian needless knockdowns in the region, disclosing that five people died, and 15 injured in 12 recorded cases of pedestrian knockdowns from January to November 2023.

Comparatively, she said though the knockdowns had reduced slightly, with 2022 recording nine deaths and two injuries in the 11 reported cases, the fatalities were unacceptable, and advised everybody to be careful on the road.

Mad Atinpoka also entreated drivers to avoid speeding in towns and cities and endeavour to adhere to road signs too.

