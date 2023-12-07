Aspiring Assembly Member makes electricity extension to electoral area key target

By Emmanuel Gamson,

Hotopo (W/R), Dec. 7, GNA – Mr Charles K. Ansah, the Assembly Member for Hotopo Electoral Area in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has put electricity extension to the electoral area as his top priority project when re-elected for another term.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said he had lobbied for several development projects for the area, boosting his chances of being retained for his third term.

According to him, he had been able to lobby for the construction of a CHPS Compound, a drainage system to tackle perennial flooding in the area, and a modern market with auxiliary facilities.

He said he had implemented a “Homecoming Festival,” an initiative meant to unite those from Hotopo both home and abroad to deliberate about the strategic measures to develop the area.

“Since 2016, we have been holding career guidance symposia where we bring together experts to counsel the youth in the area on how they become successful in their chosen careers,” Mr Ansah indicated.

He also mentioned that he had facilitated and secured scholarships for five students in the community to further their education to the tertiary level.

For his next term, he noted that electricity extension to the area was on top of the key projects he would lobby for the area when given the nod to continue.

He said he would also lobby the rehabilitation of roads in the Hotopo Electoral Area to help reduce the stress residents went through when commuting within the area.

Mr Ansah said had been tried, tested, and rallied his residents to vote massively for him to continue to bring in more development to the electoral area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

