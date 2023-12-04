Godknows Bleboo pledges to remain loyal to NPP despite losing primaries at Keta 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta, (V/R), Dec 04, GNA – Mr Godknows Bleboo, one of the three aspirants in the Saturday New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries at Keta Constituency, has pledged to remain loyal to the party despite losing the elections.

In an interaction with Ghana News Agency on Monday, Mr. Bleboo congratulated his contenders especially, Mr. Courage Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey for winning the primaries.

“This is just an internal contest and now we must all rally behind my brother Courage with our beautiful ideas to change Keta and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to break the eight next year.”

Mr. Bleboo, the Municipal Director for National Disaster Management Organisation, was one of the favourites tipped to win the primaries but lost in the duel.

“I have been with this party since 1994 and served with loyalty, therefore I will not leave this party on any day because I lost a contest,” Bleboo declared.

“The delegates have spoken, and we must respect their choice, our next target is to unseat the NDC in Keta,” a delegate and supporter of Bleboo said.

The New Patriotic Party on Saturday had their Parliamentary Primaries, which featured three candidates; Mr. Godwin Selassie Teyie, who polled 252 votes, Mr. Godknows Bleboo gunning 57 votes and Mr. Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey winning with 288 votes out of the 597 valid votes cast.

Mr. Courage Lekettey will represent the NPP to battle with the incumbent National Democratic Congress’s, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey on December 7, 2024.

