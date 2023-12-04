Ama Sey loses NPP parliamentary primaries for the second time 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Emelia Addae

Akwatia, Dec 4, GNA – Madam Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Akwatia, has lost a re-election bid as a parliamentary aspirant for the second consecutive time to Mr Ernest Kumi.

In a straight contest between the two, Madam Adu-Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey, polled 268 votes to succumb to Mr Ernest Kumi who garnered 330 votes while Mr Obeng Dankwa had zero.

Popularly known as Ama Sey, the former Member of Parliament, made history in 2016 as she defeated Mr Babal Jamal, former NDC MP in a fierce contest, to become the first female MP for Akwatia.

Madam Adu-Gyamfi was elected MP on the NPP’s ticket in the 2016 general election but lost in her re-election bid in the party’s parliamentary primaries to Mr Ernest Kumi, who eventually lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Ama Sey is one of 19 aspirants and two out of three women who have lost in their bid to get the NPP parliamentary candidature for the 2024 general election.

The other female is Madam Linda Adadevor who lost at Lower-Manya Krobo primaries.

