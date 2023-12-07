Speaker sets up Adhoc Committee to investigate petition of Aggrieved Customers of Defunct Gold Coast Fund Management

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Dec 7, GNA – Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has set up a seven-member Adhoc Committee to investigate the petition of Aggrieved Customers of Defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

The Committee, which has three months to report back to the House, is under the Chairmanship of Mr Joe Ghartey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado.

Other members include Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Odododiodio; Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, NPP MP for Tano South; Mrs Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, NDC MP for MP for Awutu-Senya West; Mr Kwasi Ameyaw Kyeremeh, NPP MP for Sunyani East.

The two independent members of the committee, who would be providing technical assistance are Dr Theo Acheampong and Mr Antonio Kisseh.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the NDC MP for Bawku Central, petitioned Parliament on behalf of individual Ghanaian citizens numbering over 61,000 customers of Blackshield Capital Limited, hitherto known as Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM), which was owned by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The petition indicated that these individuals were members of an organisation known as Aggrieved Customers of Defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

The petition, therefore, prays that Parliament should investigate and establish what has accounted for the Government’s failure to pay the customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

The petition urges the House to compel the Government to pay the customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management their investments in the fund since Parliament approved the budget request by the Government.

The petitioners include: Mr Charles Nyame, Mr Benard Agyekum, Madam Rosemond Mensah Grunitzky, Mr Nathaniel Mensah and Mr David Opoku.

GNA

