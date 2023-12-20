Tourism Ministry organises maiden health walk

Accra, Dec.20, GNA — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), Saturday organised a maiden health walk as part of its commitment to promote a healthy lifestyle among staff members.

The five-kilometre walk started from Ayi Mensah to Peduase and lasted for about two hours. Participants were also taken through some rigorous aerobics to climax the event by an instructor.

The health walk dubbed, “Rethinking Tourism, Healthy Workforce for National Development, ”was also intended to draw awareness on the need to stay fit to meaningfully contribute to national development.

Mr John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of MoTAC, said the walk was to create awareness and conscientise both management and staff on the importance of keeping fit.

He said the turnout was encouraging and promised that it would be made one of the key activities of the Ministry and organised once every quarter.

“This is an avenue to create the awareness and beyond this we are going to follow up with a work plan to organise it as an activity of the ministry and without awareness creation the purpose is defeated, he added.

Participants were drawn from the various directorates of the Ministry namely the Human Resource Management, the Research, Statistics and Information Management, Finance and Administration and the Tourism and Arts and Culture directorates of the Ministry.

GNA

