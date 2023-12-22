DLE: Low turn out at polling stations in New Juaben South

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Koforidua, Dec 22, GNA – The District Level Election (DLE) in New Juaben South witnessed low voter turnout as most polling stations remained empty when the Ghana News Agency visited on Thursday.

New Juaben South is one of the about 17 districts in the Eastern and Ashanti regions where the Electoral Commission rescheduled the voting from December 19 to 21.

As at 1430 hours only 273 out of 2,059 expected voter population of four combined polling stations in the Old Estate Electoral Area had cast their ballots.

The polling stations, Densuano Polling Station 2, recorded the highest number of 91, followed by Densuano Polling Station 1, with 83, Daasebre Estate 53, and Nyametease EP School with 46 votes.

At the SSNIT flats one and two polling stations, 13 votes out of 320 and 19 votes out of 511, respectively, were recorded around the same time.

Most of the polling stations had a relaxed atmosphere as stakeholders, including agents and polling officials were just sitting and waiting for voters to turn up.

However, Mr Daniel Tesi, an aspiring Unit Committee Member, blamed the low turnout on the rescheduling of the elections,

He said Thursday was a market day in the New Juaben South Municipality and since most residents were traders, they went to do their business while others were simply not ready to return to vote after waiting in queues for hours last Tuesday.

