Energy Minister files nomination to contest Manhyia South constituency again 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng, GNA

Kumasi Dec. 22, GNA – Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, has filed his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the constituency for the fifth time.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Energy Minister, has been the MP for the area after succeeding Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor in 2009.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the forms, he thanked the constituency leadership and entire members of the party for their continued support over the years.

Dr Opoku Prempeh urged the party members to continue to support him and the NPP party to transform the constituency and bring meaningful development to the people.

Mr Richard Ofori Atta, the constituency chairman, who received the forms, said the MP since assuming office, had never disappointed the people in the area.

He said the MP had lifted the image of the constituency and made it very attractive at all levels.

Mr Ofori Atta pledged to work with all party members and sympathizers to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.

