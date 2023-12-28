DLE: Jerimaih Borketey Bortey elected Assemblyman for Baatsona Electoral Area

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – Twenty-six-year-old Businessman, Jerimiah Borketey Bortey, has been elected Assemblyman for the Baatsona Electoral Area in the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra region.

He polled 653 votes out of 1,351 valid votes cast, beating the incumbent Assemblyman, Mr Sam Alfred Aduoku, who managed 352 votes.

Mr Emmanuel Yaw Affum, 34, businessman, a first time contender, polled 346 votes.

Four males and one female, namely Francis Kwesi Bour, Abigail Ackotia, John Deku, and Joel Akaguri Akolbire also secured slots as Unit Committee Members.

Mr Borketey Bortey described the process as free and fair and pledged commitment to help develop the Electoral Area.

“This success did not come on a silver platter. The people of Baatsona believe in my vision and I promise not to disappoint them.

“I emerged victorious with all the other contestants, and I will urge everyone to bring their ideas on board to foster development in Baatsona,” he stated.

GNA

