Lead for Ghana inducts Fellows

Accra, Dec 28, GNA – The Accra Polo Club was filled with excitement Christmas Eve as Lead for Ghana, a leadership development organisation, inducted the 2021 Fellows into it’s alumni group.

The Fellows, numbering about 77, with family, friends and special guests, were treated to some delicacies and serenaded.

This was to celebrate their achievements and also encourage them to be good ambassadors of Lead for Ghana in their andeavours.

Addressing the audience, Mr Daniel Dotse, President, Lead for Ghana, advised the graduates to illuminate the path for those they would come into contact with.

“Remember, the impact you have made thus far is just the beginning. There are horizons yet to be explored, challenges to be met and trials to be celebrated.

As you venture into the world, I encourage you to hold on to the spirit of Lead for Ghana, a spirit of leadership, excellence and transformation”, Mr Dotse he said.

Madam Irene Jacquelinda Attabra, Municipal Director of Education, Krachi West and beneficiary of Lead for Ghana’s programme, heaped praises on the Fellows as well as the initiators of the programme.

She said the presence of Lead for Ghana in the District had helped the Education Directorate to overcome some challenges.

“As a district, we are faced with issues of teacher deficit, furniture deficit, poor infrastructures, poor reading and comprehension skills of learners, and lack of interest by learners in pursuing higher education.

“However, with the presence and assistance of the 2021 Fellows, the schools / district have been able to surmount some of these challenges.

“As a matter of fact, the works of the 2021 Fellows left an indelible imprint in the hearts of students, teachers, parents, communities, and the Directorate,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the initiators of the programme and the students for their services.

Mr Stephen Opoku Yeboah, a Fellow, who shared his experiences, said working with Lead for Ghana brought out the leadership skills in him.

He said he did not know he could come up with some initiatives to help children learn until he was posted to serve in a community as a teacher.

Before the dinner, the Organisation partnered the Accra Polo Club and entertained its guests with some polo games.

It was to raise funds to support the work of the Organisation.

Lead for Ghana is a leadership development organisation with the aim of equipping youths with good leadership skills.

It does this through the educational space because it is the best place to raise leaders.

GNA

