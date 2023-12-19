District level elections underway at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu,

Kadjebi (O/ R), Dec. 19, GNA-The 2023 District Level Elections (DLEs) has taken off smoothly at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to seven polling stations saw voters in queue waiting to cast their ballots.

At Kadjebi Post Office Polling station where 521 voters are expected to vote, 15 have voted as at 0741hours that GNA visited the polling centre.

Ms Winnifred Asiedua, the Presiding Officer, told GNA the process was moving smoothly.

At Kadjebi Market Polling station where 404 voters are expected to vote, 11 voters had voted as at 0748hrs that GNA visited the polling station.

Mr. Gideon Klu, the Presiding Officer, said there were no challenges so far.

At Chapel of Hope, Kadjebi Polling station where 420 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, 18 voters had cast their ballots as at 0830 hours that GNA visited the polling station.

Mr. Abdulai Ibrahim, the Presiding Officer told GNA that everything was well and that six candidates were contesting the Assembly member slot while at Unit Committee election only one candidate had filed.

There was Security personnel at all the polling stations visited.

The story was not different from other polling stations visited.

