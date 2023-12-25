Christians celebrate Christmas

Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – Christians are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the foundation of their faith, on a day called Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated on the 25th of December every year to reassure the faithful of the bond they have with God and his immeasurable love for humanity.

Among the many activities lined up for the day include church services, picnics and parties.

In Ghana, many will attend special services in their best clothes and renewed spirit.

In Accra for instance, many will flock the beaches and places of fun after church service with family and friends to have fun.

The deeply conscious will indulge in meditation and supplication for spiritual renewal and divine favours.

Although some traditions and activities like the building of palm font tents and dolls, representing Mary, Jesus and other biblical characters associated with the virgin birth, are gradually fading, it is certainly a day on which every Ghanaian child looks forward to and every adult or parent prepares for.

