Celebrities throng Akwaaba Village to support Asantewaa’s singathon world record attempt

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – Some Ghanaian celebrities showed up at the Akwaaba Village to support Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa, who is attempting to break the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Lawyer Nti, and OB Amponsah are among the few who have demonstrated immense support for Asantewaa.

At the filling of this report, Afua Asantewaa had done about 30 hours of singing as she eyes to break the Guiness World Singathon record, which currently stands at 105 hours.

A large number of Ghanaians have also trooped to the venue in support of Asantewaa’s world record attempt, with patrons jamming to every tune.

There are a lot of well-wishers on social media, notably among them is the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, who wrote in a social media post, “Wishing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.

“Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I am confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep shining your heart out. We are with you.”

If things go as anticipated, Asantewaa is expected to reach and break the world record on Thursday morning.

GNA

