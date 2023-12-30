Christian Literature: ‘Discover The Power of Your Inner Man’ launched 

By Francis Kwabena Cofie, GNA

Accra, Dec. 30, GNA – A Christian literature, titled: ‘Discover The Power of Your Inner Man’ has been launched in Accra to guide the hearts of Christians in the course of applying faith.

The 197-page book is authored by Pastor Charles Adu Mensah of the Winners Chapel, Oyibi branch.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the launch at the church, Pastor Mensah said he had nurtured the desire to write on how the Christian faith worked.

“It is a marvellous thing I have discovered and my faith is working all the time. If a believer wants to live by faith, he can live by faith,” he said.

“The faith of Christians does not seem to work sometimes but according to the Bible it should work all the time.”

He said newborn Christians in particular needed the book to be able to grow and do exploits.

Pastor Ebenezer Wonderful, the Resident Pastor, Winners Chapel, and the guest speaker, urged the faithful to get a copy of the book and digest the contents.

Backed by prayers, they would witness marvellous results, he said.

“If we don’t use our faith, it becomes dormant, and we fail to realise the power of God in some situations of our lives,” he said.

Pastor Wonderful admonished Christians to read the book and constantly apply their faith to witness the power of God.

Dr Daniel Gamati, the guest of honour, stated that the Christian literature was a valuable asset to all believers in Christ and urged everyone to get a copy to boost their faith as it taught the practical steps to benefitting from God’s word.

The book was replete with accounts of people who had taken such practical steps of faith and witnessed amazing results, he said.

The first copy was sold for 1,000 cedis.

