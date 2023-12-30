MTN Ghana walks with Ashanti media

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Dec. 30, GNA – MTN Ghana has organised a health walk and aerobic session for media practitioners in the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to strengthen partnership between the company and the media.

The maiden exercise saw a massive participation by practitioners from virtually all media organisations in the region.

Warrant Officer (WO) Austin Power from the Armed Forces, who led the aerobic session, took participants through various workouts aimed at burning fats to keep them healthy and fit for their strenuous jobs.

He underscored the need for journalists to always eat well balanced diet and stay active physically.

Journalists worked long hours due to the demanding nature of their profession, hence the important to spare some time for exercise to keep deseases at bay, he said.

Mr Simon Amoh, the Acting Commercial Manager, MTN Northern Business District, reiterated the need for journalists to exercise regularly.

He said MTN would consider making the walk part of its calendar to improve the health of journalists and build a strong working relationship with the media.

Mr Kingsley Hope, the Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), urged MTN Ghana to continuously deepen the mutual working relations with journalists through such events.

The walk commenced at the Nhyiaeso premises of MTN through the Central Business District and back to the MTN office, where the aerobic session was held.

Participants also took part in penalty shootouts between the print, television, radio and online practitioners to spice up the exercise.

30 Dec 2023

