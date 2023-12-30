Persons with Disability at Nsawam-Adoagyiri receive support 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Nsawam (E/R) Dec 30, GNA – The Government is committed to providing support to persons with disability (PWDs) to improve their livelihoods, Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, said on Friday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the government would assist them to generate income to enhance their livelihoods instead of begging on the streets.

Mr Buabeng said this after he had presented assorted items, including 10 refrigerators and beverages to 11 PWDs in the municipality at a ceremony at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the refrigerators to generate income to support themselves and improve their living standards.

Mr Patrick Oppong, the Director, Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Social Welfare, said the Assembly would continue to support the poor and the vulnerable so they could also enjoy a dignified life.

He entreated the beneficiaries not to sell the items “for quick money” but do business with them to serve the purpose for which they were donated.

Mr Kwame Abedi, Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, expressed gratitude to the Government for the support and appealed to philanthropists and non-governmental organizations to extend assistance to them.

