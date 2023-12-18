Chad holds largely peaceful constitutional referendum

Ndjamena, Dec. 18, (dpa/GNA)- A constitutional referendum in the central African country of Chad was largely peaceful on Sunday as some 8 million registered voters were called to the polls for a draft constitution aimed at creating a centrally-governed state.

Opposition parties in the country are against adopting a new constitution and favour a federal state system.

Limane Mahamat, chairman of the National Commission, said that preliminary results of the referendum are to be published on December 24 and final results are expected on December 28.

The opposition denounced an incident in Bessao, in southern Chad, where vote counters are said to have been expelled from polling stations.

There is also said to have been a lack of black ballot papers in favour of a federal system. Opposition politician Lydie Beassemnda criticized that only white ballot papers were to be found.

There had also been delays as the voting material had not arrived in time at some polling stations.

An increased deployment of armed security forces was observed, particularly in the capital Ndjamena. Planned demonstrations from the opposition did not take place.

The referendum is seen as an important step in the political transition phase of the country, which is currently ruled by the military.

Interim President Mahamat Déby has promised elections next year and the handover of power to a civilian government.

He took power after the death of his father, long-term ruler Idriss Déby Itno, who was killed by rebels looking to overthrow his government.

The oil-rich but impoverished country of 17 million in the Sahel region of West Africa, has been ruled by a transitional military government headed by Mahamat Déby since April 2021.

GNA

