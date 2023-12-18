Chileans reject second proposed update to constitution in referendum

Buenos Aires, Dec. 18, (dpa/GNA) – For the second time, Chileans have rejected a proposal for a new constitution in a referendum.

Over a year ago voters rejected a very progressive draft over, while on Sunday 55.7% of voters voted ‘no’ the draft of the constitutional council dominated by conservative parties, according to the electoral office after more than 95% of the votes had been counted. Just over 44% voted in favour of the proposed new constitution.

Critics – including the left-wing government of the South American country – had charged that the new constitution represented a step backwards in certain fundamental rights. For example, the draft could restrict the right to abortion, enable the immediate expulsion of foreigners and establish tax advantages for homeowners.

It was the second attempt to give Chile a new constitution.

Last year, Chileans rejected a very progressive draft constitution by a large majority. That proposal would have guaranteed the right to living space, health and education, and the right to self-determination for indigenous communities of Chile. It would also have mandated that half of all government positions are filled by women.

The progressive proposals possibly went too far for conservative Chilean society.

The current constitution dates back to the military dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

A new constitution was one of the main demands of social protests which erupted across the country in 2019.

GNA

