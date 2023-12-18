Attacks and ‘chaotic’ artillery in Russia’s Belgorod region

Moscow, Dec 18, (dpa/GNA) – Several villages in the Russian region of Belgorod, not far from the border with Ukraine, came under fire on Sunday.

While Russian media reported an attack by regular Ukrainian units, Ukrainian military intelligence said there had been an unexpected attack by “opponents of the Kremlin regime.” Independent clarification was not possible.

According to Russian sources, several villages were attacked. Ukrainian sources, in turn, spoke of attacks against military targets in the region, in the course of which Russian artillery is said to have opened “chaotic fire” on several villages on the Russian side of the border.

Belgorod, is located almost 50 kilometres north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

