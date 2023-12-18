Alternative Force for Action accuses NDC of appropriating apprenticeship policy

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – Dr. Sam Ankrah, an Independent Presidential Aspirant and leader of the Alternative Force for Action (AFA), has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of appropriating his apprenticeship training programme without credit.

He alleged that key components of his proposed economic strategies had been integrated by the NDC without his acknowledgment.

This is contained in a press release from the Group copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the NDC during a town hall meeting at Ellembelle, Western Region, announcd the establishment of a National Apprenticeship Training Programme to provide free skills training for Junior High School graduates, who could not progress to the Senior High School level.

The statement claimed that it was appropriated from a ten-point agenda outlined by the Group’s leader in his media engagements.

“This ten-point agenda focuses on crucial areas such as Affordable Housing, Healthcare, Education, Food, Fuel, Transportation, and a robust anti-corruption stance to establish an Affordable Business Environment,” the statement added.

According to the statement, AFA’s apprenticeship policy entailed the integration of hands-on training in a specific occupation with academic instruction.

The statement said the duration of the training would range from two to five years depending on the individual’s level and would be implemented nationwide.

The statement added that the trainees would undergo self-mutation upon graduating in order to establish themselves as trainer managers.



“The government would provide financial compensation for apprentices’ salary, thus granting enterprises the benefit of unpaid employment to facilitate corporate growth and the pursuit of further prospects.



“This concept will generate economic prosperity, foster the expansion of local enterprises, and contribute to alleviating the significant unemployment gap,” the statement said.

GNA

