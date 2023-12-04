Ashaiman Municipal disburses GHC60,000.00 to 27 persons with disabilities 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, Dec. 4, GNA-The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has distributed GHC60,000.00 to some 27 persons with disabilities towards the setting up of business, payment of school fees, and medical bills.

The cheque was presented to the people in person at the ASHMA assembly hall by Mr. Saka Dramani, the Municipal Coordinating Director.

The incentive, which intends to alleviate poverty among persons with disabilities, is part of the District Assembly’s social welfare initiative designed to reduce poverty among Ghanaian citizens who have impairments under the Disability Common Fund (DCF).

According to the Assembly, the DCF structure includes a monitoring and evaluation team that, after three months from disbursement, follows up on all beneficiaries to verify that the funds are indeed used for purposes that their application indicates.

The committee also makes follow-ups and ensures that all beneficiaries account for the money, and in the event of misuse, all means to retrieve the amount will be taken.

The application process includes personal details, the signature of an electoral area assembly member, and engagement by a five-member committee that verifies the application before approval is given.

According to Mr. Dramani, as much as they are disabled, there is a means of verification to ensure they live within the Ashaiman Municipality, and allocation is given to suit the purpose for which the person needs it.

”According to the committee’s assessment, the need most often is for school fees, medical bills, and business capital.”

He said, as an assembly, they are not happy if a disabled person is not able to provide a living reason for which the support will benefit some directly and others indirectly, like for their children’s upkeep, which invariably releases a burden on them.

He revealed the reason for which cash is given instead of equipment as providing an opportunity for them to decide what they want to invest in and not imposing any decision on them that might not yield any benefit.

The Director noted that the disbursement was given in parallel, depending on the release of funds from the Administrator’s Office of the District Assembly.

Mr. Eric Patrick, one of the beneficiaries who runs an electrical shop, expressed thanks to the Assembly and encouraged his colleagues to venture into businesses that will yield profit for them.

Mr. Patrick said it saddens him to see some of them resorting to begging on the street to make a living, therefore encouraging more people to submit applications.

Other beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the authority, however, and pleaded that the application be attended early because some had been pending for three years or more.

