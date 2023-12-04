Group for Sustainable Livelihoods, Food, Nutrition and Emergencies inaugurated for North East 

By Albert Futukpor

Nalerigu (NE/R), Dec 04, GNA – A Regional Working Group for Sustainable Livelihoods, Food, Nutrition and Emergencies has been inaugurated in the North East Region to work to ameliorate the plight of residents whenever they are hit by disasters.

The group, which is put together by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), with support from CARE International in Ghana, is made up of people with technical expertise drawn from various organisations and institutions, including NADMO, Ministry of Health, Department of Agriculture, MASLOC, Social Welfare, NGOs amongst others.

Mr John Kweku Alhassan, North East Regional Director of NADMO, speaking during the inauguration of the group at Nalerigu, the capital of the North East Region, said the institution and inauguration of the group was to ensure resilient communities so that they would not be adversely affected when disaster struck.

The North East Region is prone to disasters, especially floods, and a lot of people in the area are affected hence the efforts to bring on board technical expertise to see how best to help the people whenever they are hit by disasters.

Mr Alhassan said, “The group is bringing on board technical men with the requisite expertise to discuss issues relating to the people of the region in terms of ensuring that there is food security, how to salvage the region from disaster, and how to empower the poor and the vulnerable in the communities.”

He urged members of the group to be steadfast to their duties and to keep the group very active to help the people to alleviate some of the sufferings they go through.

He expressed gratitude to CARE International in Ghana and other partners for helping to put the group in place and appealed for support to ensure that the group met periodically to discuss issues concerning livelihoods of the people.

