Adentan education Director urges teachers to continue giving their best amidst success stories 

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Madam Gifty Mussey, Adentan Municipal Education Director, has urged all teachers and officers within the municipality to up their games despite the numerous successes chalked in recent years.

She said education had seen a significant leap in various aspects with the basic and Senior High School ranging from inter schools quiz competitions, WAEC results, cultural competitions, best teacher awards and to elevation of officers.

Madam Mussey said this during their maiden Thanksgiving, Dinner and Awards Night held at Victory Presbyterian Church to celebrate and encourage facilitators and officers across to do more.

She said the success achieved was because of the selfless contributions and foundation laid by their predecessors and the work the current staff and employees had been doing.

The Municipal Education Director said though they had held the fort strongly in competing with their peers, their performance had dropped, a challenge they must address in the years ahead.

“Despite our achievements, we are currently below the 10th position amongst the districts and Municipalities in the region. Meanwhile we were fourth last year per the academic rating and this means we must put in more energies to get to the top,” she said.

A citation was given to distinguished facilitators for their outstanding performance in their respective circuits and the recipients were Ms Rita Adjei from Bethel Presby Primary, Mr Eric Nii Adjah from Ogbojo Presby 1 Basic school in the Adjringanor Circuit; Ms Sandra Nambu of Holy Rosemary R/C primary and Charlotte Drogbefi of Mercy Islamic (JHS) in the Ashaley Botwe circuit.

The others were Ms Wendy Noi of Adentan Community KG and Ms Patricia Abbao of New Legon AdMA Model from the Adentan Circuit and in the Nmai Dzorn Circuit were Ms Mabel Bonsu Abban of Sowah Din 2 Primary and Janet Esi Essel of St. Francis Catholic Basic.

Special honours were also given to Ms. Stella Gyimah Larbi, the Global Teacher of the year, Mr Iddi-Amin Fredouse, the 2nd runner-up Global Teacher of the Year and Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency.

The rests, Prophet Yaw Annor of ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Fafraha and Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Adentan Municipal Assembly were honoured.

The MCE was recognised for his special support and contribution to education in the municipality.

Some private schools were also recognised for their support towards education and the directorate over the years.

The schools included Galaxy International school, Pearl of Africa, Divine International Academy, St. Peter’s Mission and Amazing Grace.

Mr Adumuah commended the organizers for the recognition and gave an assurance of his continuous support for the directorate.

Ms Gyimah Larbi, the Global Teacher of the Year, who doubles as the 2022 National Best Teacher, presented a citation to Ms Gifty Mussey in honour of her unconditional love and support for facilitators across the Assembly.

Participants especially the facilitators urged the directorate to make the event a yearly occasion to encourage teachers and all educational workers within the assembly to give their best.

Some other key personalities present at the event were Mr Kwame Obeng Fosu, Chairman for AdMA Education Sub-Committee, Dr Christiana Okai- Mensah member of the Municipality Education Oversight Committee and Mr Lord Caesar, Greater Accra Regional Staff Development Officer.

Others were Mr Prosper Yaw Agbeko, Senior House Master of Fafraha Community SHS, Rev Benjamin Amo of Victory Presbyterian Church, Fafraha, Nii Okpelor Sowa, Chief of Nmai Dzorn and representatives of some schools in the Municipality.

