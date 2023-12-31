Mahama promises Muslims an additional Eid holiday 

Accra, Dec 31, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to add another holiday to Muslims during Eid-Fitr

“We aim to address the issue where some of our Muslim community members are unable to enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan due to the 29 or 30-day rule for sighting the moon.

“To do this, we will introduce an additional holiday to the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

Speaking at the 63rd Annual National Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi, the former President said they would ensure that this did not affect productivity by modifying the Public Holidays Act.

He promised that, they would ensure Ghana continued to have the same number of public holidays per year, if that was added.

