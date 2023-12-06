2024 WAFCON: 12 teams ready to battle for the coveted trophy

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 06, GNA- The qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament has come to a halt as 12 teams have secured their slots in the continental showpiece.

The qualified teams were Ghana, Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria, Tunisia, Zambia, DR Congo, Botswana, Mali, and Senegal.

Ghana would make a return to the continent’s biggest tournament after giving Namibia a showdown on Tuesday.

The West African giants last participated in the competition in 2018 where they were eliminated in the group stages.

Elsewhere in Northern Africa, Tunisia fought an easy battle against Congo which ended 5-2 on aggregate, in favour of the Tunisians.

Tagged as the ‘clash of titans game’, Senegal travelled as visitors to take on a struggling Egyptian side who were of high hopes of turning things around after a 4-0 first leg defeat.

Despite enjoying much possession, the Egyptians failed to fulfill their mission as they said goodbye after 90 minutes.

Following an exciting campaign at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Copper Queens of Zambia proved to be one of the continent’s best sides as they thrashed Angola 12-0 on aggregate whereas Botswana also secured a place with a 2-1 win over Kenya.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were not left out of the party, having overpowered Cape Verde to register their name in the history books.

Tanzania also settled on a 1-0 defeat in the camp of Togo to book a ticket to the 2024 WAFCON after their 3-0 victory in the first leg encounter.

DR. Congo pulled off a brilliant performance against two-time champions, Equatorial Guinea to qualify for the continental party after securing 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Defending champions, South Africa could not wait for their own celebration after securing a 2-0 home win over Burkina Faso in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie whiles Algeria also defeated Burundi 6-1 to sail through.

Mail sealed the qualifiers with a 10-2 aggregate win over Guinea whereas Morocco secured an automatic qualification as hosts of the 15th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

