International Tennis Federation appoints Dr. Larbi as Committee Member

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Dec. 06, GNA – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has appointed Dr. Henry Kwaku Nyantey Larbi and Kenya’s Tennis Association President James Kenani, as members of its sub-committees.

Dr. Larbi who double as the Board Member of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and Ghana Wheelchair Tennis (GWT) Coordinator became the first Ghanaian to serve on the ITF Committee.

Earlier this year, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the GTF submitted two nominees for consideration as members of Gender and Ethics Committee, and Wheelchair Tennis Committee to the ITF.

ITF, after its elaborate process appointed Dr. Larbi to serve as the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Committee member.

President Duah congratulated Dr. Larbi for this significant milestone victory in the Tennis fraternity.

He said, “these achievements are evident of the strides that have been nurtured and sustained in the past five years of which GTF has strengthen its relationship with ITF, CAT, the Grand Slam federations and the other top ranked Federations of Europe and the Americas.”

Dr. Larbi and President Kenani were the only two Africans to earned opportunity to serve in the International Committee level.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

