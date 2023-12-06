Over thousand gather at This is Tema Musical Festival

By Mercy Arthur,

Tema. Dec. 6, GNA – Over a thousand people gathered at Chemu Park in Tema Community 4 last Saturday to enjoy songs from their favourite artistes at ‘This is Tema Musical Festival’.

The event was hosted by award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie in the music fraternity.

The night was full of songs from artists in Tema like Yeyo and renowned circular musicians, which included DSL, DopeNation, Pappy Kojo, and Kweku Flick.

Thus, there were performances from other artistes, including R2Bees, Medikal, Donzy, Kofi Kinaata, and Quamina MP, among others.

The artistes during their performances were full of energy as they thrilled the audience with their hit songs, which led the crowd on their feet as they exhibited their dancing and singing skills.

Maya Blu, the “Sho” hitmaker, also charged the audience with her dancing skills, together with her dancers, as the crowd sang along with her.

Also, DopeNation performances were delightful to watch as they performed their songs “Clap, Naami, and Gboza.

Sarkodie, the host of the musical festival, sealed the night as he performed his hit songs, which include “Non-living thing” and “Coachella” among other tracks, and and collabor with Efya, Sefa, La Meme Gang, R2Bees, and other artists.

There were similar performances by Malcolm Nuna, Olive the Boy, and Darko Vibes.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Tema Entertainment Desk Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Miriam Adjei, known as Maya Blu, signed to the record label Lynx Entertainment. When asked about her energetic performances, she stated that she took a lot of water before her performances and that her music journey had been very great, amazing, and supportive.

She highlighted that she had prepared herself for the game and, therefore, really enjoyed it.

Lawrence Senyo Adiase, popularly referred to as DSL, a reggae dancehall artiste, said he hae been in the music industry for about eight years professionally but had gained recognition within a year; hence, he hopes that five years ahead he sees himself as one of the biggest reggae and dancehall artistes in Africa, even though doing music involves a lot of basic challenges like funding without being signed to a record label.

He noted that being signed by the record label Lynx Entertainment makes him content because he does not face any basic challenges as an artist.

He urged all his fans to keep supporting him and commended the media for playing a major role in supporting the music of artists.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

