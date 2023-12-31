Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon concert triggers ‘earth-shaking’ performances 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – If singing for 126-hours and 52 minutes is not tiring, then jamming from 6pm till dawn won’t be a challenge either.

This was the spirit when fans gathered in ecstacy at the “sing-a-thon concert” hosted by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her team after the phenomenal five-day singing challenge.

Hundreds of cheerleaders, who had backed Afua on the Guiness World Record breaking attempt, stormed the Akwaaba Village to celebrate the closing moments of the show on Friday night.

As usual, the youth and other dignitaries sung along all the Ghanaian hit records on the night as Afua and her husband (Kofi Owusu Aduonum) and other team members responded with laughter and applauds on stage.

Some local dancers and emerging actors did the curtain-raisers before “Hossana” hitmaker Banzy Bareno set the stage for other earth-shaking performances.

Team Praye mounted the stage at exactly 10pm, elicitng nostalgic vibes with songs like “Kakyere Me”, “Run Something”, “Angelina”, “Wodin”, “Jacket”, and other top selections from their repetiore.

Abiana stepped in later with her renditions of the single “Far Way” ahead of showstoppers Akatakyie who came with “Odo Sisi Me” and one of Afua Asantewaa’s favourites, “Sisie Obaa No”.

Adina Thembi, “took care” of her fans as she dropped melodies, including “Why”, “Killing Me Softly,” “Makoma”, and “Take Care of You,” and others.

Disc Jockeys (DJs) on rotation also threw in variety of local hiplife, highlife and gospel mixes.

For for many celebrants, it was the gosple “jamma session” which took them to another realm.

MC Mecury Quaye, Lexis Bill, and all supporting DJs and crew kept the show lively and interractive until some guests started dropping off.

Afua Asantewaa sought permission to catch some rest at 12:35 pm. Again, she expressed thanks for the outpour of love and affection, saying there are “interesting times ahead”.

In all, it was a grand celebration of Ghanaian music, and the outdooring of a new female idol, who defied the odds to push herself beyond the limit.

