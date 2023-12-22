2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH¢2.07 billion for Government Machinery

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – Parliament on Thursday approved the sum of GH¢2.07 billion for the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The OGM comprises the Office of the President and other Agencies, the Council of State, Office of the Chief of State Protocol, Ghana AIDS Commission, Scholarships Secretariat, and the National Identification Authority.

The rest are the National Population Council, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Internal Audit Agency, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Inner City and Zongo Development, Development Authorities, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and Public Enterprises.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, in his report to the House, said the Office of the President would celebrate Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary and 2024 Founders Day.

He said the office would also undertake maintenance activities at the Jubilee House, Peduase Lodge and six other lodges, support state and state assisted funerals and host Heads of State and other foreign senior government officials.

He mentioned that the Office of the President would organise Cabinet meetings and retreats and that the Millennium Development Authority would construct and complete sustainable, climate smart irrigation systems to cover an area of 7,000 acres at Kasunya.

The Authority would operationalise all anchor farmers by April, 2024.

He said the Authority would train and enable 500 youth farmers as well as construct accommodation for 300 youth farmers.

The report said at the Banda Enclave, the authority would clear and develop 6000 acres of land for cultivation of various commodities, set up irrigation systems and engage prospective anchor farmers.

Mr Kwarteng said the Public Sector Reform Secretariat would pursue actions towards the review of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) and the implementation of the Public Sector Reform for results Project (PSRRP).

Mr Isaac Adongo, the Ranking Member for the Finance Committee of Parliament, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, expressed his concern about the Office of the President spending more than what was usually allocated by Parliament to it.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and NDC MP for Adaklu, called for the abolition of the numerous development authorities under the Office of the President.

This, he said, was because the functions being performed by them could be effectively carried out by the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies under the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

GNA

