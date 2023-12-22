Campaign unity led to my electoral victory – Assemblywoman-elect

Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/ R), Dec 22, GNA – Mrs Asimiew Annetu Yusif, the Assembly member-elect for Zongo/Estate Electoral Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, says the unity displayed by her campaign team secured her the victory.

She garnered 613 votes to beat her sole contender, Mr. Salifu Umar Farouk, who polled 417 votes.

The total votes cast was 1,051 across the five polling stations, out of 2,236 total registered voters in the Electoral Area.

Rejected ballots were 21.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mrs Yusif said: “I won the election based on unity and I thank everyone who voted for me.”

She pledged to consult all stakeholders in the electoral area during her four -year term in office.

The 48-year-old Assemblywoman-elect said development was a shared responsibility, hence, all must get on board for the progress and development of Zongo/ Estate Electoral Area.

In the 2023 District Level Elections in the Kadjebi District, six women: Asimiew Annetu Yusif, Ms. Freda Amenyogbe, aspirant for Kukurantumi, Gloria Asimenu, aspirant for Dodi-Akum/Tokoarano, Ms Faustina Tunyo, Kpalime/Anani, Edith Agbeve and Patience Adzola, aspirants for Dubonku Electoral Area contested, in which Madam Yusif won.

Kadjebi District had 36 Electoral Areas and in the 2019 District Assembly member election all the thirty-six assembly members were males.

In this year’s election, 35 men were elected as against one female.

GNA

