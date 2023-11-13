Zenzero Association donates sporting kits to pupils of Street Academy

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah/Patricia Boateng

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – Zenzero Association, a non-profit organisation has donated sporting kits to the pupils of the Street Academy.

The items which is estimated over GHS6, 000.00, included footballs, sets of jerseys, sets of long socks, sets of gloves, boxing bandage, and whistles among others.

Ms Jane Lepori, President and Founder of Zenzero Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the donation formed part of the NGO’s project to unearth talents and promote sports among the pupils.

According to her, unearthing talents among under privileged children formed part of her organisation’s core mandate.

She also said it was her organisation’s commitment to support sports development and help unearth many talents in the rural communities in Ghana.

She said her organisation had been in the country for the past three years and engaged in projects on education and the environment in communities. “We have also led the school children in the collection of plastic bottles and recycling of the same into waste bins.”

Ms Lepori encouraged the pupils of the Academy not to feel daunted by their situation but work hard to secure future success.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Executive Director of the Academy, expressed appreciation to the association for the support and commitment towards the Academy.

“I would say a very big thank you for all that you have been doing for the school and we pray for more to come,” he said.

He noted that the school was planning to develop an Astro Turf this year, which would serve as a playing ground for the children, and appealed to institutions, philanthropists, and individuals to support the Academy to accomplish its objectives and meet the needs of the children.

