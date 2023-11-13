Royal Family in shock over two missing “black stools”

By Dennis Peprah



Seikwa, (B/R) Nov. 13, GNA -The Seikwa Traditional Council in the Bono Region has launched a search for the mysterious missing of the two “Oyoko Traditional Stools,” royal and spiritual emblems of the chief and people of Seikwa in the Tain District of the Bono Region.



Abusuapanin (Family Head) of the Oyoko Royal Family, Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng, said the stool was locked and kept for six years, following the death of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Akoana II, the Paramount Chief of the Area.



However, the Royal Family said they were shocked to find the “Black Stools” missing, when the stool room was opened, as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of the late Paramount Chief who died in 2017.



The incident has since thrown the town into fear and disbelief, as the Oyoko Royal Family sought the spiritual assistance of the local deity.



Speaking in an interview with the media at Seikwa, Adehyepanin Asubonteng said the Royal Family had since consulted local deities, and performed some traditional rites in aid of the search of the black stools.



“We also discovered that the royal tomb of the late Ankoana II has also been tempered with and we would not sit down for any calamity to happen in the town,” he stated, indicating “the gods are aggrieved and unhappy.”



As required by tradition and customs, some royals of the Oyoko Family, led by Adehyepanin Asubonteng, had accordingly, consulted the Seikwa River Deity.



Besides the spiritual search of the stools, Adehyepanin Asubonteng, said the family had also reported the incident to the police and had begun their investigations.

