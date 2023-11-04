Voting begins at Mfantseman constituency  

By Victoria Agyemang

Saltpond (C/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting at Victoria Park voting centre at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Constituency, which delayed about an hour, has begun successfully at exactly 0820 hours.

Though officials of the Electoral Commission were on time, furniture for them were not available and they had to wait for more than an hour before it was settled.

Police were screening some delegates in long queue waiting to cast their vote to ensure they did not send their phones to the booth.

A total of 1,163 delegates are expected to vote.

More than 250 police officials have been deployed to monitor the process.

The centres have been divided into two since the delegates are more than 1,000.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

