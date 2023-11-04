Politics

750 delegates in Effutu Consituency are expected to vote at Winneba 

November 4, 2023
GNA

By J. K. Nabary 

Winneba (C/R), Nov 4, GNA – A total of 750 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu  constituency are expected to vote during Saturday’s Presidencial Primaries at Winneba. 

The delegates are made of 18 electoral are executives, 18 Coordinators, 17 constituency executives, 695 polling station executives, the Member of Parliament for the area and the Municipal Chief Executive. 

Madam Ama Emelia Akortia  Effutu Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the exercise so far had been smooth. 

