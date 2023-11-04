Strict security ahead of NPP elections in Tumu 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, ( UWR), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting commenced smoothly in the Sissala East constituency with agents of only Vice-President Bawumia being present to observe the situation.

Mr Benin Sulemana and Haruna Naku Sulia, agents of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, were prevented from getting closer to the polling area because they did not have any accreditation.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Municipal Electoral Officer, told the GNA that the two came without accreditation and they were asked to observe the process from a distance.

Mr Benin Sulemana, the Sissala East campaign coordinator of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, told the GNA that the accreditation had to come from Wa and wondered why only agents of the vice president got theirs.

He said it was when the accreditation was sent to them through a whatsapp that they were allowed to get closer to the polling area.

The other two contestants had no agents at all at the time GNA visited the centre.

Security is also tight to ensure violent free process.

Superintendent Kumpe Gbele, the Sissala East Municipal Commander, said several uniformed Police officers with scanners and others in plain clothes had been deployed to monitor the elections.

The entire forecourt of the community center where voting was taking place had been cordoned off from the public to enhance security.

Some 519 delegates are expected to vote in the Sissala East constituency where voting materials arrived on time and voting was opened by 0700 hours with the first person voting at 0715 hours.

The Communication officer of the party in the Sissala East, Mr Zulkernia Hor, said the name of the member of parliament had mistakenly been sent to the Sissala West register instead of the Sissala East but that could not stop him from voting.

As of 0800 hours, 22 delegates had cast their ballot, including the party chairman Mr Tayiru Suara, and the Member of Parliament, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku.

GNA

