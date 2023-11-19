Ve Traditional Area marks silver jubilee of Ve Lukusi Dodoleglimeza  

By Edward Williams

Ve-Golokuati (V/R), Nov. 19, GNA – The chiefs, queens and people of Ve Traditional Area in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region, have marked the 25th anniversary of the Ve Lukusi Dodoleglimeza on the theme: “Ve Lukusi Dodoleglimeza: 25 years of re-awakening”.

It marks the great migration by the people of Agbaladome (Agbaladomeawo), then staying in the Western side of Notsie, currently in the Republic of Togo led by Atrawlui Akpakpau, the Chief Priest of Tagbo (the deity of Ve) assisted by the Elder Adzamela and the Logba fetish priest Akpana Dzekpakpa.

While they were at Notsie, they earned the name “Veawo” (wohawovea) meaning, (they have a rare or uncommon nature), because of their said dexterity.

This was strengthened further in the manner they successfully engineered such a large-scale migration without the knowledge of the tyrant Togbui Agorkoli.

Togbuiga Delume VII, Fiaga of Ve, in an address read on his behalf by Togbe Akoto VIII, Ve Miamefia and Chief of Ve Agbome, said the Ve Lukusi Dodoleglimeza was always marked to foster peace, unity and development.

He said the government’s Agenda 111 district hospital in the Area was steadily progressing due to the peace and unity among the people of the Area.

Togbuiga Delume commended the government for the newly commissioned court complex and a judge residence for the district.

He appealed to the government for a facelift of the Ve Secondary School in terms of infrastructure and a school bus.

He expressed displeasure about the progress of construction works on the Eastern Corridor Road.

Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Otekple of Likpe and President of Likpe Traditional Council said the festival was not only an occasion for merry-making but also to rekindle the cultural spirit in the Ve people.

He said the serene area had vast potential for eco-tourism and medium-scale brown rice cultivation and urged the people to take advantage and build guest houses and hospitality centres to support the eco-tourism industry.

Nana Alloh noted that the people of Ve pledged their support and loyalty to the government and assured their total commitment as partners in the development of the country.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), said the progress of work on the Agenda 111 hospital, which stood at 60 per cent had been on the priority list of the government to be completed.

He said the project would be completed, commissioned and ready for use by June 2024, adding that it would be the biggest-ever government project initiated in the District.

Mr Flolu said access to water was a major problem of the district and added that plans were underway to mitigate the issue.

Mr Maxwell Matthew Prempeh, President of Ve Lukusi Improvement Society (VELIS), said as the area strived to improve the festival and development, they needed to remain peaceful.

He said if chiefs of the various towns in the Area, and the youth and Development Associations played their parts effectively, the Society would be able to fund all activities of the festival and whatever monies generated would be used towards the growth of Ve.

The Lukusi Dodoleglimeza resumed on November 22 – 29, 1998 after a 20-year break and has since been marked annually.

The festival was characterised by drumming, dancing and a display of traditional cultures that portrayed the escape from Notsie.

Prizes were also given to students from the area, who excelled academically.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

