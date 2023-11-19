Nigeria’s First Lady to prioritise para-sports in Africa  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 19, GNA – Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu has pledged to prioritise Para-Sports in Africa.

Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) paid a courtesy call to the First Lady of Nigeria to discuss the development of Para-Sports Africa.

Mrs Tinubu said, “African Para Games and Para Sports represent the inclusive spirit and acknowledge that sports, in all forms, have the unique power to promote harmony and understanding among people from different backgrounds”.

She said, “We are reminded of the fantastic ability of sports to inspire, bring people together, and change lives by the presence of these committed officials today”.

“African Para Games and Para Sports have played a pivotal role in giving athletes with disabilities a stage to exhibit their remarkable abilities, tenacity, and grit.”

Mrs. Tinubu said, “I think it is our collective duty to make sure that every person, no matter how gifted, has the chance to shine and be acknowledged for their qualities and accomplishments”.

She said, “In my modest capacity as Grand Patron, I would assist these committed people and groups associated with the African Para Games and Para Sports in advancing their goals in the World”.

She thanked the APC President for his unique vision to identify the first ladies’ office in Africa to lead the promotion and development of Para Sports and the African Para Games in the member nations.

Senator John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development said, “The First Lady has demonstrated an incredible dedication to the cause of youth and women, not to mention men”.

However, the President of APC introduced the first lady to a brief history of para-sports in the region and indicated the processes that made the First Lady the right choice for the office as “Grand Patron”.

He said, “Some 36 years ago, precisely in 1987 in Algeria, a Regional Organization first formed the African Sports Confederation of the Disabilities (ASCOD) and later, in 2001, renamed the African Paralympic Committee”.

He said, “The AfPC is responsible for sports for persons with disabilities or para sports in Africa, the governing body of the Paralympic Movement in Africa with 48 full members.”

GNA

