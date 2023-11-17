“Retain me for dedicated service” — Assemblywoman tells electorates 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), Nov 17, GNA – The Assembly member for Avoeme West in the Volta Region, Ms Faustina Elikplim Korwu, has appealed to her electorates to vote to retain her during the District Level Elections slated for Tuesday, December 19.

The Ketu South’s only elected female Assembly member said since her election to the Assembly in 2019, she had never for once renege on her duties to her people and thus she deserved a second term to continue her dedicated service to them.

Ms Korwu who spoke to Ghana News Agency after picking her nomination form, said she had delivered on her key campaign promises and did a lot of work in education, health, governance and other sectors of great importance to her people.

“My key campaign messages included improved sanitation and accountable governance. I’ve done these things through monthly organisation of communal labour to clean the area and public forums to render accounts of my stewardship.

“Again, I invited state institutions like the National Commission for Civic Education to educate my electorates on their rights and responsibilities,” she said.

She said Avoeme West lacked any revenue generating avenues like public toilets, standpipes, baths among others, but through her instrumentality, she was doing everything possible to mobilise resources, to support the needs of my people.

“… I sewed 84 uniforms for pupils (boys and girls), made a yearly donation of books to pupils, organised quiz competitions and educational talks for all four basic schools in my area,” she said.

Ms Korwu added that during the COVID-19 outbreak, she championed the provision of Veronica buckets with sanitary facilities for public places, worked to get a market shed in the area renovated, in addition to getting some persons with disability in her area to benefit from livelihood support programme from the Assembly.

Also, she lobbied to get a fish landing site and other supports to fisher folk, while helping to secure several streetlights and some electricity poles for communities in her electoral area.

“I appeal to my people to send me to the Assembly again to serve them even better,” Ms Korwu said.

She indicated that although it was her first time in the Assembly, she had been able to do significant work for them and believed that there were many opportunities including serving on the executive committee and a second term for her to serve the best interest of the people.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

