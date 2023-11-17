Western North NPP vets 10 aspirants to contest in five orphan constituencies

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Nov. 17, GNA – The Western North Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vetted 10 out of 11 parliamentary aspirants who filed their nominations to contest in the parliamentary primaries in five orphan constituencies in the region.

The party has sitting Member of parliament in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Wiawso and Akontombra constituencies out of the nine constituencies in the region.

Mr Felix Foster Ackah, Regional Secretary of the party told the Ghana News Agency after vetting that, 11 persons filed to contest but that one of the aspirants Mr Evans Amoah who filed to contest in Bia East decided to step down.

He said the stepping down of Mr Amoah meant that Mr Nicholas Kupog Yayin, the District Chief Executive of Bia East and the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate would be contesting for the seat.

Mr Ackah said the committee cleared all the 10 aspirants to contest for the December 2, parliamentary primary.

Other aspirants are Mr Samuel Opoku Nyame, Mr Nicholas Andoh and Mr Francis Atta Owusu who would be contesting in the Bodi constituency.

Mr Alex Ampaabeng and Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu would contest at the Juaboso constituency.

Mr Ackah said Mr Abanga Yakubu Fuseini and Mr Isaac Brew would contest at the Aowin constituency while, Mr Benard Blay, District Chief Executive for Bia West and Mr Franklin Cudjoe, the constituency chairman would contest in Bia West constituency.

The Regional secretary said Mr Frederick Addy was in September this year acclaimed the party’s parliamentary candidate for Suaman, since he was the only person to file in that constituency by close of nominations.

He advised both aspirants and supporters to do a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks to ensure unity before, during and after the primaries for a resounding victory in 2024.

He hinted that the party increased its votes in the 2020 general elections and was optimistic of winning additional seats in the 2024 elections.

