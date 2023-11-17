Bulgaria: Deputy PM Gabriel Addresses Innowave Summit

Varna, On the Black Sea, Nov 17 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria has a long tradition in education and science, a growing number of engineers and researchers, an actively growing start-up ecosystem and venture capital funds. There are already more than 230 active start-up companies, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel said Friday in her video address to the participants in the 7th edition of the European technology and innovation forum Innowave Summit in Varna. The event is hosted by the Palace of Culture and Sports in the seaside city.

The progress of the Bulgarian technology industry is being recognised on a global scale, Gabriel added. She pointed out that in September, during the second session of the strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the US, a common interest was expressed in promoting innovation and the introduction of effective management of new technologies, and work is underway on signing a memorandum on the development of innovation. In October, a joint declaration on strategic partnership was signed with UK’s Foreign Affairs Minister, and the focus will be on enhanced cooperation in research, innovation and education, Gabriel added.

For the current edition of the Innowave Summit in Varna, she commented that she believes that Varna is an engine of technological progress, and the educational infrastructure, the intensive growth of the technology industry and tourism, the rich pool of specialists, are prerequisites for the city to become a centre of innovation.

Innowave Summit brings together leading international managers, innovators, thinkers and motivators from Europe, Bulgaria and the world for two days. Among the highlights of the forum’s topics are leadership, the application of artificial intelligence, the future of the technology industry, and trends in digital marketing.

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev took part in the opening of the forum, which attracts more than 5,000 Bulgarian and international participants, and is taking place on November 17 and 18.

“I am extremely happy that this event is happening in the first week of my term in office. I hope it will become a symbol of a new beginning for Varna,” Kotsev said in his address to the delegates at the forum.

The new mayor of Varna stressed that in addition to being a tourist and maritime city, Varna has a huge potential to be a centre of investment and innovation. In his words, the city can stand out as the economic heart of Northern Bulgaria. Kotsev pointed out that he is working towards good cooperation between businesses and the municipality to improve the conditions for the development of the innovative sector in Bulgaria. According to him, the exchange of experience and ideas during the forum will contribute to the prosperity of the city.

BTA/GNA

