Residents of Bediako screened for breast cancer 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Bediako (GAR) Nov. 4, GNA – Some 123 residents, including female students and men, have been screened for breast cancer at Bediako, a community within the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The screening forms part of activities climaxing the sensitisation campaign on the breast cancer awareness month of October.

Out of the 123 residents screened, 52 were students, 49 women, and 22 were men.

Addressing the participants at the Bediako Community Health and Planning Services (CHPs), Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, said early detection was key to curing breast cancer and urged men to also avail themselves for examination.

She urged the residents to endeavour to go for routine medical checkups to know their health status, saying; “Staying safe and healthy is our concern.”

Mrs Gifty Amihere, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Promoter, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the awareness drive had been successful but the directorate had to do more to reach out to many residents in terms of their health.

Other stakeholders could also emulate the gesture of the Community 25 Lions Club to support the Municipal Health Directorate to dispense quality health services to the residents.

Residents were taken through examinations for high blood pressure, hepatitis B, HIV, and eye defects.

Students within the community embarked on a float to help create awareness.

GNA

