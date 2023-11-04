NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting progressing peacefully in Central, Ashanti and Northern Regions

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – Voting is progressing peacefully at the Siwdo Park in the Cape South Constituency of the Central Region as delegates lined up to vote in the presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Some 609 delegates in this Constituency will be casting their ballots as the Party chooses a flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

In all, some 18, 127 delegates are participating in the primaries in the Region.

The atmosphere in some polling centres visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as of 7:30 am, was that of calm as the police deployed to these areas ensured tight security.

In the Ashanti Region, where some 34, 987 delegates are billed to vote, the primaries in most centres got underway at exactly 7 am.

In the Asawase Constituency, the voting process was running smoothly as the 1, 064 delegates lined up to exercise their franchise.

At the Oforikrom Constituency, which has two polling centres, the 1, 184 delegates had commenced voting when the GNA visited those areas as of 8:30am.

Ms. Matilda Kwarteng, the Municipal Electoral Officer, in an interview, said the electoral process was peaceful with tight security.

In the Northern Region, where a total of 11, 803 delegates are expected to vote, enthusiastic delegates were in a queue waiting patiently to exercise their franchise in some of the constituencies visited by the GNA.

At the Tamale Jubilee Park, the voting process was on course as the EC supervised the delegates to cast their ballots peacefully.

