Qatar Charity Commissions a Modern Health Facility at Kadewaso in East Atiwa District

Accra, Nov 29, GNA – Qatar charity an international non-governmental organization has commissioned a brand new 250sqm Clinic facility constructed at Kadewaso in the eastern region.

The event, described as another milestone achievement of the orgainzation was graced by the Country Director Mr. Hasan Owda who commissioned the project alongside the Chief of the community, Nana Osa Barima Duah II, Atiwa East District Health Director, Madam Vida Efua Afful and members of the Kadewaso community.

The clinic, which was part of the greater Dar ElSalam model village project, came with an X-Ray station, dental care room, male and female wards, delivery rooms, a pharmacy section, an emergency unit, medical examination rooms, an administration unit, as well as a vaccination and quarantine section.

Madam Vida Afful said the facility was more than a clinic and they would proceed with the necessary documentations to upgrade the level once the health workers relocated from to the facility.

“I am surprised at the speed and quality with which the facility was built and ready for occupation. We are indeed grateful to Qatar Charity for this all-important edifice,” the health director added.

The health director commended the magnificent edifice, adding that it was a milestone achievement that would strengthen healthcare delivery in the district.

In handing over of the newly built edifice to the Kadewaso community, the Director Hasan Owda thanked the chief for allowing Qatar Charity to establish projects in the community and said in addition to the clinic, there were over 70 housing units under construction out of which 24 were completed.

The housing units would serve as accommodation for workers in Dar ElSalaam as well as other members of the community.

Mr Owda added that there were schools for the various stages of education currently under construction in addition to an orphanage.

He added that Dar ElSalaam could also boast of economic empower programmes such a 10,000-chick poultry farming, a greenhouse farm, a bakery, and cattle for rearing and they were also helping farmers with support to improve their farm yields.

Mr. Owda called on the members and the elders of the community to take good care of the facility as there would be a grand commissioning for all the facilities when the constructions were fully completed; executives from Qatar Charity’s headquarters would be participating in the grand opening.

Nana Osa Barima Duah II expressed gratitude to Qatar Charity and implored Mr Owda to send his appreciation and best regards to the Qatar Charity headquarters in Qatar and to let them know that the people of Kadewaso were grateful for this all important gift.

On the importance of good maintenance of the facility, he ordered the people to take the maintenance of the facility seriously.

‘It seems the problem of maintenance is a problem of Africa not Ghana alone which has to be addressed,’ Nana added.

He thanked Mr Ishak Bekoe who had bought and donated large tracts of land for the clinic and the Dar ElSalaam project to be constructed.

The assembly man of Kadewaso, Mr. Emmanuel Annoh, who introduced the dignitaries for the programme to start, thanked the organization for the good works going on in the community and added that he is particularly happy for the clinic as the one they were using was in bad state.

Overseer of the works on Daar El Salaam Village, Mr. Hassan Mohammad, urged the health workers of the Clinic to take care of the entire facility and alert authorities if there was any problem beyond their control in maintaining the Clinic for the appropriate action to be taken.

